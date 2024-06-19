Hochul warns New Yorkers of heat wave, says state agencies monitoring situation

Jun. 19—The state of New York is taking steps to monitor the weather during this weeks intense heat wave and to keep people safe with cooling options.

With at least four days of intense, upper-90s degree weather that will feel like over 100 degrees in every region of upstate New York, state officials are opening up the state weather risk communications centers that were just launched last year, and coordinating efforts across emergency services, public health and other departments.

"I know New Yorkers are tough, we think we can handle it all without breaking a sweat and we probably will," said Governor Kathleen C. Hochul in a virtual press event early Tuesday. "But we'll be able to get through this because we'll be prepared."

Hochul said that, with coordination through the weather risk center network, she has been in touch with leaders across the upstate counties that are going to see the hottest weather.

Even the north country along the Canadian border, which does not typically see temperatures in the upper 90s, and especially not this early in the summer season, is a part of that group, with a projected four-day stretch of temperatures that will feel like the temperature is over 100 degrees.

Hochul said she has stationed a contingent of 50 National Guardsmen in Albany and Syracuse to assist with local response to high heat, and has ensured that counties have the resources to operate cooling centers, distribute drinking water and take care of residents in nursing homes and care homes.

Across the north country, the county governments and private groups have collaborated to open networks of cooling centers — public places with air conditioning that people can move to if their homes are too hot to stay in. In Jefferson County, the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown is listed as a cooling center. In Lewis County, the Northern Regional Independent Living Center in Lowville is listed as a cooling center, and in St. Lawrence County a number of centers are opened, including fire departments, community centers, town offices and the STEP by STEP program building in Ogdensburg.

Library buildings are also often cooling centers, although some buildings may lack air conditioning.

Officials are also in touch with the power companies to ensure they are operating their networks in an appropriate way to handle the added stress of cooling and air conditioning on the grid.

State parks are opening earlier than originally planned as well, with beaches, pools and cooling areas available there as well.

The governor also warned that people should keep an eye on their pets and children — smaller bodies are quicker to dehydrate or overheat in extreme weather.