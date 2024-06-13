Hochul says upstate gun violence rates at 50 year low in upstate, authorizes $38 million for GIVE gun violence program Watertown is part of

Jun. 13—ALBANY — State efforts to cut down on guns appear to be leading to fewer instances of violent crime, according to the latest data from the state government.

In a news conference in the state Capitol on Thursday, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced that gun crime in Upstate New York has trended down to the lowest level in over 50 years. And among the communities that participate in the state's Gun Involved Violence Elimination program, shootings are down 28% this year when compared to the first five months of 2023.

The GIVE program provides special state resources to 28 separate Upstate law enforcement agencies, including Watertown city police, aimed at knocking down violent gun-involved crime rates in those cities. In return, those cities report specific data not always publicly reported on the gun crimes that do occur in their city, including the number of people shot and number of people killed by guns in their jurisdictions.

The city of Watertown is a so-called "Tier II" police department, where GIVE-led efforts are focused on reducing firearm-related violent crimes including murder, robbery, rape and aggravated assault. It was added to the program in 2023.

Other, larger cities outside New York City including Albany, Poughkeepsie, Syracuse and the entirety of Nassau County are "Tier 1" agencies, focused on reducing the number of shootings and fatalities specifically.

Hochul announced on Thursday that she is authorizing another $38 million in state funding for the GIVE program.

"(Law enforcement) use that money to hire personnel, buy equipment, pay overtime and enhance training," she said. "All these agencies have a series of crime-fighting measures with a track record of reducing, fighting and reducing gun crime; strategies like hotspot policing, focused deterrence and street outreach."

She said the results are apparent, with a total reduction in gun crime across upstate New York, both GIVE and non-GIVE agencies, down 37% between 2021 and 2023, and a homicide rate outside New York City now at its lowest since the 1970s. Between 2021 and 2023, shootings resulting in injury have dropped 35%.

In Watertown, between January and May of 2024 reported one shooting with one victim, compared to zero shootings and no victims between January and May of 2023. For both years, the first five months of the year saw no people killed by a firearm.

But across the entirety of the Tier II GIVE departments, shooting incidents are down by four compared to January to May of 2023, and the number of victims is down two. Individuals killed is down by one, from 5 in 2023 to four this year.

The numbers are much more significant for the Tier I departments, which also see much higher rates of gun violence alongside higher population counts to most of the Tier II departments. Across the Tier I departments, shootings are down 81 in the first five months of 2024 compared to the first five months of 2023, with only the city of Albany reporting an increase in incidents over last year.

Victim numbers for the Tier I departments are down 86, with all 15 Tier I cities reporting a decrease.

And the total number of people killed is down as well, with 51 deaths last year and 41 this year. A few cities in Tier I saw a higher number of deaths this year compared to last: Buffalo had two more gun-related deaths, Albany had one more, Utica had one more and Yonkers had one more.

Hochul said she is not taking a victory lap, because the issue of gun violence remains prominent in voters minds.

"One victim of gun violence is one too many," she said.

Other state initiatives to reduce gun violence have also borne fruit, according to New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James, who joined her Thursday conference. James said NYSP troopers have seized 937 guns so far this year, much higher than last year's total at this point in the year.

And under the recently-enacted red flag laws, state police have filed 853 extreme risk protection orders, which are filed when police or someone who knows an individual files a motion in court to declare them a risk to themselves or others, permitting police to temporarily seize their guns. James said NYSP troopers have seized 1,480 guns., also outpacing last year's rate.

"I want to emphasize that getting illegal guns off the street and preventing the deadly crimes that accompany them, it remains the top priority of New York State Police," he said.

Also during Thursday's press conference, Hochul announced she was beginning to discuss a plan that could result in legislation banning the wearing of certain face coverings in some settings. She said the conversations are still in early stages, but she is interested in introducing a plan that would ban full face coverings not worn for religious purposes in the New York City subway system.

"We have more cameras on subways for a reason, to be able to detect and deter people from committing crimes, but we have images of people with masks that almost cover their entire face, it's impossible to find these perpetrators, so that's something we're talking about," she said.

Hochul said there would need to be a strong balance struck between passing a law that protects public safety without criminalizing people for wearing medical masks or religious head coverings, and said she wanted to make sure any anti-mask law didn't criminalize people for wearing masks in specific contexts like religious observations, cultural celebrations like Caribbean celebrations or Halloween and protests that are not otherwise criminal in nature.