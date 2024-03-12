Hochul outlines anti-retail theft plan

Mar. 12—Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to allocate state funds to allow the New York State Police to create a dedicated retail theft unit and take other measures aimed at deterring so-called smash-and-grab crimes.

Hochul's administration on Tuesday announced plans to release $25 million in state funds to support the creation of a State Police "Smash and Grab Enforcement Unit" as part of a larger statewide anti-retail-theft plan. The dedicated State Police team would help build cases against organized retail theft rings, Hochul said.

The governor's proposal also includes $15 million for district attorneys and local law enforcement and $5 million to cover security costs for businesses. Hochul said the plan also involves new legislation aimed at protecting retail workers from assault and cracking down on online sales of stolen goods.

The plan's announcement comes amid rising incidences of "smash and grab" crimes involving retail stores in the New York City area and in other parts of the state.

"We've been successfully working with local law enforcement to drive down gun violence, murders and shootings — now we must take that same approach to curb organized retail theft," Hochul said. "It's time to give police and prosecutors the tools they need to go after retail thieves and back our businesses with the full force of the law. Public safety is my top priority, and I'm committed to keeping customers and workers safe."

As part of her administration's proposal, Hochul said the state will "utilize proven crime-fighting strategies" that have helped drive down violent crime and gun offenses since she took office in 2021.

The measures, which would be supported with funds from the state's fiscal year 2025 executive budget, include legislation establishing criminal penalties for online marketplaces and third-party sellers that foster the sale of stolen goods and increase criminal penalties for assaulting retail workers.

In addition, Hochul's proposal includes:

—$10 million in funding for DAs to prosecute property crime cases and deploy dedicated retail theft teams in District Attorney's offices.

—$5 million in additional state funding to build the capacity of local law enforcement efforts to combat retail theft and

—$5 million for a Commercial Security Tax Credit to help business owners offset the costs of certain store security measures.