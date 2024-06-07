Hochul met with wide criticism after flipping on NYC congestion pricing

Jun. 7—ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul made an abrupt about-face on congestion pricing in New York City on Wednesday, announcing a plan to indefinitely pause its implementation just weeks ahead of the date the toll machines were set to turn on.

For years, lawmakers and city officials have been planning to implement a $15 toll for drivers who travel south of 60th Street in Manhattan. Supporters of the toll, which until Wednesday included Hochul, have said the move would make the busiest streets of New York City safer for all travelers, cut down on gridlock and reduce harmful tailpipe emissions. The money generated by the toll would be used for over 100 maintenance and upgrade programs for public transit in the city.

But in a video announcement released Wednesday afternoon, Hochul said that "circumstances have changed" and said she was directing the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to "indefinitely pause the program."

Hochul said the main driver of her decision, which came just three weeks before authorities were going to start collecting the toll, is affordability.

"Let's be real, a $15 charge may not mean a lot to someone who has the means, but it can break the budget of a working or middle-class household," she said. "It puts the squeeze on the very people who make this city go: the teachers, first responders, small business workers, bodega owners. And given these financial pressures, I cannot add another burden to working and middle-class New Yorkers, or create another obstacle to continued recovery."

The congestion pricing plan was put into place five years ago by a state law, and Hochul said that there have been massive shifts in NYC since then — the COVID-19 pandemic, a shift to hybrid work schedules that see fewer workers in the office on a daily basis, a drop in tourism dollars and increases in the crime rate. She said she thinks adding a new toll into the mix could have detrimental impacts, like encouraging more workers to demand to work from home, or dissuading visitors from taking a trip into the city.

Data from the MTA indicates that 85% of people who commute to Manhattan do so with public transit, and it's estimated that only 1.5% of commuters who regularly visit Manhattan would pay the full $15

It's a far cry from her comments just months ago. In December, Hochul championed the plan at a rally in Manhattan.

"Leaders are called upon to envision a better future, be bold in the implementation and execution, and be undaunted by the opposition," she said at the time about implementing the controversial policy that polls relatively poorly with downstate residents.

The abrupt about-face on this policy was met with derision from progressive Democrats and the pro-transit lobby in Albany, support from some suburban Democrats and back-handed praise from Capitol Republicans.

Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay R-Pulaski, said the delay was a "victory for hardworking New Yorkers," but said the decision was clearly made for political purposes, aimed at eliminating an issue that could be unpopular enough among suburban voters to influence their votes come November.

"This sudden heel-turn is because the political ramifications of congestion pricing would have hurt Democrats in upcoming Congressional races," he said. "This was not a decision to do right by the people, or manage our cost-of-living crisis. It was a calculated maneuver to avoid a political disaster."

The path forward now is unclear. The law that established congestion pricing does not empower the governor to unilaterally pause or cancel the program, and most of the MTA board members are roundly supportive of it. Canceling or delaying the toll would also punch a $1 billion hole in the MTA budget, money that would have been used for the repairs and upgrades across the transit system.

The state Senate and Assembly both moved to reject a bill that would have established a payroll tax on city businesses to plug that funding hole on Thursday — meaning the money will have to come from some other source or the MTA will be forced to cancel its improvement projects, while also likely taking a hit to its bond rating.