Hochul deploys 1,000 National Guard troops, police to improve subway safety

ALBANY, New York — Gov Kathy Hochul is putting forward her most ambitious plan yet to strengthen safety on New York City subways less than a week after a subway conductor was slashed in the neck while on the job.

The governor announced Wednesday that she will deploy 750 National Guard members to patrol the city’s subway systems. She’s also adding a combined 250 officers from the New York State Police and the MTA Police Department into the system.

“This will not stand — not on my watch,” Hochul said of the streak of recent subway crimes.

Hochul is empowering the National Guard and state police personnel to conduct passenger bag checks within the subway system. The law enforcement officials will be able to refuse service to anyone who does not comply with a bag search, Hochul’s office said.

She also announced a program to increase cooperation between district attorneys and transit cops, something she hopes will ensure that judges heed her various moves to roll back bail reforms in the state.

“This will make sure that the repeat offenders are dealt with accordingly; I need the judges to uphold their end of the bargain,” Hochul said.

The move comes as Hochul has increasingly talked tough on crime and just two days after she touted increased gun seizures and declines in violent crimes and carjackings in upstate cities.

The continued effort to double down on fighting crime also comes as Republicans have sought to tie the governor with policies — like bail reform laws — which are perceived as soft on crime, especially in downstate suburbs which have increasingly shifted rightward.

The governor also said she will introduce a state bill that bans people who have assaulted passengers on subways or buses from using the transit systems for three years.

But her multipronged subway safety announcement also comes after Mayor Eric Adams had asked for increased funding in Hochul’s executive state budget to pay for NYPD overtime so officers could spend more time patrolling subways

The mayor made his plea publicly, going on local news shows asking the governor to restore a now expired subway safety plan.

But Wednesday's announcement shows Hochul responding to that plea by adding three different state-controlled law enforcement agencies to the city’s subways — and leaving the NYPD overtime funding as it stands.

The mayor was notably absent from the governor’s Wednesday announcement, something she attributed to a “conflict of schedules.” Her office told POLITICO that the mayor was invited to the press conference, but he did not show.

"I'm here to take action, because that's what the situation requires,” Hochul said of subway crime. “Saying things are getting better doesn't make you feel better, especially when you've just heard about someone being slashed in the throat or thrown onto the subway tracks.”