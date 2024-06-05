Hochul considering congestion pricing delay amid concerns from Democratic leaders

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul is considering delaying the state’s pending congestion pricing plan, out of concern that its June 30 implementation would hurt Democrats in competitive House races this year, three people familiar with her thinking told POLITICO.

The Democratic governor and her aides have recently begun signaling their worries about the controversial proposal to charge drivers entering parts of Manhattan, according to the people, who were granted anonymity to speak freely about private conversations.

A fourth person familiar with the matter said Hochul is responding to worries raised by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader who is fiercely trying to win back a Democratic majority this year. Republican victories in New York congressional races helped the GOP seize power two years ago, and Hochul and Jeffries are both anxious to reverse that fortune.

That source — also granted anonymity to speak freely about a pending matter — said top Hochul officials and staffers for Jeffries recently began floating the prospect of delaying the pricing plan, which is meant to reduce traffic, improve air quality and raise money for the beleaguered public transit system.

A Hochul spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move is the latest example of the governor seeking a larger role in the Democratic Party. Earlier on Tuesday, she joined President Joe Biden for a border security announcement in the White House.

And it comes as several lawsuits challenging congestion pricing — one from the state of New Jersey — make their way through the courts.

Congestion pricing would charge many car drivers $15 for entering a designated zone of Manhattan south of 60th Street during the day. Trucks would pay more. The revenue — roughly $1 billion a year, the MTA estimates — would go toward a $15 billion capital plan, to build and renovate public transportation infrastructure.

Five years after the plan was passed into law as part of a negotiated state budget between then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders in 2019, it remains broadly unpopular statewide. Some 63 percent of New York voters opposed the plan, according to an April Siena College poll, while just 25 percent approved.

Former President Donald Trump, whose New York home in Trump Tower lies within the congestion pricing zone, has railed against it in the last month, and said he would “terminate” it his first week back in office.

But criticism is bipartisan, both in and out of New York, and especially in the suburbs. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, is among the main foes of the tolling plan, which he has sued to block.

Ry Rivard contributed to this report.