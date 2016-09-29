Live updates: New Jersey train crashes into Hoboken station

A New Jersey Transit train plowed into Hoboken Terminal during the Thursday morning rush hour, shortly before 9 a.m. Images posted on social media show that the train crashed through a wall and severely damaged the station, leaving debris and twisted metal columns in the aftermath.

Officials told ABC News that there were over 100 injuries resulting from the crash. At least one person was killed.

Yahoo News is providing live updates in the blog below: