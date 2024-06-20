Hobbs signs 3, vetoes 5 water bills; environmentalists irked. What it means for Arizona's growth

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed three Republican water bills on Wednesday that were supported by developers but vetoed five others she worried would threaten water supplies or fail to ensure they were sustained.

The rejected bills “do not measure up to the real groundwater challenges we face,” Hobbs, a Democrat, said in a combined veto letter.

Environmentalists, however, had hoped to see all eight vetoed.

Sandy Bahr, director of the Sierra Club's Grand Canyon Chapter, said she and others who believe Arizona groundwater needs more protection said even the three bills Hobbs signed would promote growth at the expense of sustainability.

The signed bills help promote growth in Queen Creek, Buckeye and other areas by making it easier for private water companies to transport water from where it’s more plentiful to where it’s needed. The bills were part of a package of proposed laws presented days before the Arizona Legislature ended its 2024 session.

Bahr said a key problem with the bills is they rely on the state's Central Arizona Groundwater Replenishment District program to have removed groundwater replaced with Colorado River water, but that's not working out because of shortages on the Colorado.

"We call it the House of Cards," Bahr said of the reliance on dwindling Colorado River supplies.

Another bill aiming to allow water to be moved from agricultural to urban areas, Senate Bill 1172, drew criticism from tribal leaders and some water experts and was among those Hobbs vetoed. It would have allowed developers to build within groundwater-restricting Active Management Areas by taking groundwater originally intended for farms. Advocates including Rep. Tim Dunn, R-Yuma, argued the bill would help sustain groundwater reserves.

Hobbs said in her veto letter that while the bill had features she supported, “more time is needed to develop the concept” in order to “ensure that the water conservation savings and consumer protections are guaranteed.”

Spencer Kamps, vice president of legislative affairs for the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona, which supported the three bills Hobbs signed, rejected arguments that the replenishment program won't keep growing areas within their 100-year water-supply mandate.

The ag-to-urban plan under Senate Bill 1172 would have saved hundreds of thousands of acre feet of water per year while allowing housing needed to reduce the state's affordable housing crisis, he said.

