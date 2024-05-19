Hobbs police seek people of interest after shooting that killed two men

HOBBS, NM - Police on Sunday asked for public assistance finding three people wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting that left two people dead last week.

The Hobbs Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in discovering the whereabouts of the following people: Jacob Villegas, Erika Quintela and Starla Franco in connection with the May 15 shooting that killed 54-year-old David Castillo and 52-year-old Felipe Castillo of Hobbs, according to a statement from Hobbs police.

At approximately 11:16 p.m. May 15, officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to a medical call in the 600 block of North McKinley Street in Hobbs.

When officers arrived on scene, the front door of the residence was open and they observed a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers made entry in an attempt to begin life-saving measures.

As they entered the home, they observed a second male suffering from a gunshot wound. Hobbs Fire Department Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures.

Both men were later pronounced dead.

On Thursday, police confirmed they were seeking people of interest. Officials publicly identified people of interest on Sunday, but did not provide additional details about how they may be involved in the killings.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of any of these individuals, please contact our Criminal Investigations Division by calling (575) 391-9275 or by calling Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005 (you may be eligible for a cash reward).

Erika Quintela

Starla Franco

Jacob Villegas

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Hobbs police seek people of interest after shooting that killed 2 men