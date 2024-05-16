Hobbs police investigating double murder

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department says two men have died after being shot on Wednesday. Officers were called to a home on North McKinley around 11:15 p.m. for a medical emergency.

Albuquerque man sentenced to 32 years in prison for deadly road rage incident

When they arrived, the front door of the home was open and they found 54-year-old David Castillo and 52-year-old Felipe Castillo who had been shot. Both men died from their injuries.

Hobbs police say they are seeking persons of interest for questioning. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.