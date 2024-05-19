Hobbs police investigate deadly pedestrian crash

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information on a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to the deadly crash on May 12 at 10:31 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Turner. The pedestrian, Leroy Gonzales, died. Officials did not provide details about what happened.

Police said that there have been several search warrants executed, speed analysis is being investigated, videos reviewed, pedestrian traffic laws researched, and several other investigative techniques are being used.

The Hobbs Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance with any information regarding this incident. If you or someone you know witnessed the incident or has information that may aid detectives, you are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division by calling 575-397-9275.

You may also contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

