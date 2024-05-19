Hobbs Police Department investigate double homicide

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in discovering the whereabouts of three people wanted for questioning about a double homicide.

Police are looking for Jacob Villegas, Erika Quintela, and Starla Franco. On May 15th, 2024, at approximately 11:16 p.m., officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to a medical call in the 600 block of North McKinley in Hobbs.

When officers arrived on scene, the front door of the home was open and they found two men with gunshot wounds. Police identified them as 54-year-old David Castillo and 52-year-old Felipe Castillo, both of Hobbs.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of any of these individuals, contact the Criminal Investigations Division by calling 575-391-9275 or by calling Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

