Hobbs police arrest one charged with murder after two men killed in May 15 shooting

HOBBS, NM - Police last week announced the arrest of a suspect now charged with two counts of murder in connection with a May 15 shooting that left two men dead.

Police announced an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old David Rodriguez-Baeza – a.k.a. “Paps” - of Hobbs, NM. On May 23, officers and detectives located and arrested Rodriguez-Baeza without further incident, according to a statement from Hobbs police. He has been charged with two counts of 1st degree felony murder for the killings of 54-year-old David Castillo and 52-year-old Felipe Castillo of Hobbs.

Chief August Fons said, “This arrest was preceded by many exhaustive investigative hours and outstanding collaborative work between HPD Patrol Officers, Criminal Investigation Division Detectives and civilian support staff. We are extremely fortunate to have this high level of committed and dedicated commissioned and non commissioned personnel."

Police released a lengthy list of what they described as Rodriguez-Baeza's criminal history, including a dozen past occurrences of probation violation, battery against a household member and battery on a peace officer, among others."The criminal history of Mr. Baeza speaks for itself and a continuing issue with a failure to effectively address criminal accountability," Fons added.

He was not one of the three people police had initially identified as persons of interested, wanted for questioning, following the shooting.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the violence or if police were seeking additional suspects as the investigation is ongoing.

A deadly shooting in Hobbs

At approximately 11:16 p.m. May 15, officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to a medical call in the 600 block of North McKinley Street in Hobbs.

When officers arrived on scene, the front door of the residence was open and they observed a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers made entry in an attempt to begin life-saving measures.

As they entered the home, they observed a second male suffering from a gunshot wound. Hobbs Fire Department Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures.

Both men were later pronounced dead.

