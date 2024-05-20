Hobart woman faces multiple charges after threatening roommate, friends with knife

A Hobart woman faces multiple charges after an altercation with her roommate and her friends as the roommate tried to move her things out of their apartment.

Amanee Wiley, 18, was charged with three counts of criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 felony; four counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; battery with bodily injury to a police officer, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and misdemeanor domestic battery, according to court records.

Hobart Police officers responded to a call of an attempted stabbing at an apartment in the 300 block of Ruta Drive around 7:15 p.m. May 13, according to court records.

When officers arrived, three people yelled at them from a window on the ground floor. They yelled out “she’s got a knife and a can of mace too,” according to court records.

The officers entered the apartment through the unlocked front door and saw Wiley, who was holding a cellphone in her hand, head toward the kitchen. As the officers yelled commands for Wiley to come out with her hands in the air, she yelled louder and walked away from the officers, according to court records.

When an officer tried to grab her left arm and place her against the wall, Wiley pulled away and attempted to hit the officer, according to court records.

The officers put Wiley on the ground and she hit them with her arms and legs. During the struggle, Wiley bit one of the officers and left teeth marks in his skin, according to court records.

Wiley’s roommate told police she went to the apartment with her three other people to move out her items because Wiley had become aggressive with her, according to court records.

When the group arrived, the roommate told police that Wiley had been hostile and argumentative. They started arguing over groceries, the roommate told police, and during the argument Wiley grabbed a knife from the kitchen.

When Wiley grabbed the knife, one of the roommate’s friends was able to leave the apartment. The group came to the apartment to grab a few of the roommate’s things because, even though the lease is in the roommate’s name and Wiley is listed as a roommate, Wiley was threatening to destroy her things, according to court records.

Wiley raised the knife and pointed it at them, the roommate told police, and threatened to stab all of them. During the argument, Wiley opened the refrigerator door, which blocked their ability to leave, according to court records.

When Wiley grabbed a can of mace and continued to threaten her roommate and her friends, the roommate told police they went into the back bedroom. The roommate then dialed 911, according to court records.

After the roommate called 911, Wiley entered the back room, without the knife and mace, and began screaming that it would be her apartment.

Wiley was taken to the Lake County Jail in a Hobart Police Transport van “due to the level of volatility” she was showing. While inside, Wiley was trying to kick her way out of the van, according to court records.

akukulka@chicagotribune.com