Hobart man wanted for child molesting

A Hobart man is wanted after he was charged Tuesday with inappropriately touching an underage girl.

Antonio Drake, 28, is charged with Level 4 child molesting. He is ordered held without bond.

Hobart Police said the victim reported Drake went into her room on April 30 and rubbed her breast. She pretended to be asleep was “scared” and texted her mom after he left.

The girl said Drake tried to put his hand up her shirt in 2022 or 2023. In another incident, her took her towel from her when she got out of a shower.

The victim’s mother told police she turns “scared” and “shy” when she heard his name.

mcolias@post-trib.com