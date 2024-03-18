Hobart man killed in Saturday crash

A 59-year-old Hobart man died Saturday morning after a single-car crash in the 100 block of North Wisconsin Street, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

The coroner identified the man as David Frizzell; the release said he died about 11:30 a.m. at the St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.

His family was at his bedside and made the identification to coroner investigators.

An autopsy was slated to be performed Sunday.

Hobart Capt. Nicholas Wardrip said Monday no other vehicles were involved in the crash and police were still awaiting word of the cause of death.

Hobart fire and police departments responded to the scene.