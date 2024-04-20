The Hoan Bridge was lit up in pink the night of April 19 in honor of Sade Robinson.

The lights of Milwaukee’s Hoan Bridge turned pink to honor 19-year-old homicide victim Sade Carleena Robinson Friday night.

Pink was Robinson’s favorite color.

A vigil for Robinson was held earlier that evening at Kilbourn Reservoir Park. Erika Smith, executive director of the nonprofit Light the Hoan, had contacted Robinson’s family and told them about lighting the bridge, according Robinson’s mother, Sheena Scarbrough.

"Thank you all for being here, present with us, myself and my family," Scarbrough said at the vigil. "This means so much to Sade Robinson, my daughter, and myself, my family … this means so much that the community showed up and being present with us."

Family, friends and strangers have come together in recent days to mourn the death of Robinson and aid in the search for more evidence.

Robinson was last seen April 1 and was reported missing April 2. A human leg was found on the lakeshore by Warnimont Park in Cudahy that same day.

Additional remains and Robinson's burned-out car were also discovered across Milwaukee in the days thereafter. On April 18, a torso and an arm that are believed to have belonged to Robinson were found along the shores of Lake Michigan.

Maxwell S. Anderson, 33, has since been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson in Robinson's death. He is due back in court on Monday at the Milwaukee County Courthouse Criminal Justice Facility.

Vanessa Swales covers local government for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She can be reached at vswales@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Hoan Bridge lit pink to honor 19-year-old Sade Robinson