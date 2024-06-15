HOA Q&A: Must a property management firm rep be at all HOA meetings?

Editor’s note: Attorneys at Goede, DeBoest & Cross respond to questions about Florida community association law. With offices in Naples, Fort Myers, Coral Gables and Boca Raton, the firm represents community associations throughout Florida and focuses on condominium and homeowner association law, real estate law, litigation, estate planning, and business law.

Q: While attending a HOA board meeting, several of the owners at large wanted to discuss with the board of directors issues concerning failures of the current Professional Property Management firm, but were uneasy bringing the topic up, as the representative of the firm always attends. During the course of the meeting, one owner asked if it was always necessary to have the management firm representative at all of the HOA meetings. The representative of the firm stated that Florida law mandated that she be at all HOA meetings. Is this true? If so, where in Florida law can I find this?

A: This is not true. Florida law does not require a homeowners’ association to employ a management company to manage its operations, and if it chooses to do so, there is no legal requirement that the community association manager be present at association meetings. The attendance of the community association manager at association meetings is generally a contractual matter between the association and the management company.

Q: Can the spouse of a unit owner whose name is not on the deed participate in association meetings?

A: The answer will depend on what kind of participation you have in mind and largely, on what the governing documents of the association say on the matter.

Generally, unless the governing documents of the association state otherwise, a non-owner is eligible for election as a Director and is eligible to be appointed as an officer. However, such a person may not exercise voting or other rights that are tied to an ownership interest.

Perhaps one of the most common arrangements is for governing documents to require Directors to be owners or the spouses of owners and require the President and Vice President to be Directors but permit non-owners and non-Directors to serve as Treasurer or Secretary. Additionally, associations often permit non-owners to serve on committees.

I recommend that the governing documents be reviewed by an experienced community association attorney to determine the eligibility of non-owners to participate in these capacities.

