HOA Q&A: Can the Board vote on a item that wasn't on the agenda?

Editor’s note: Attorneys at Goede, DeBoest & Cross respond to questions about Florida community association law. With offices in Naples, Fort Myers, Coral Gables, Boca Raton and Pensacola, the firm represents community associations throughout Florida and focuses on condominium and homeowner association law, real estate law, litigation, estate planning and business law.

Q: I live in a beachfront condominium. At a recent regular 48-hour posted notice board meeting, with an agenda, one of the directors made a motion to adopt a rule about what remodeling work could be performed during “season” that was not listed on the agenda. The motion was approved by the board and now the Association is trying to stop remodeling work until the summer. Can they do that?

A: Probably not. First, the Condominium Act requires all Board meeting notices to contain an agenda identifying the matters that the Board will be considering at the meeting. Unless an item is added to the agenda on an emergency basis, the Board cannot take action (vote) on matters not listed on the agenda. A second problem is that when a Board adopts a rule that affects the use of a Unit, the meeting requires special 14 days mailed and posted notice to all owners. In this case not only was the rule not listed on the agenda, but the notice was not sufficient. Thus, the rule was not properly adopted and is not enforceable at this time. Additionally, a review of the governing documents should be made to see if there is authority to adopt such a rule in the first place.

John Trebilcock

