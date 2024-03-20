HMRC went ahead with phone line closure despite damning assessment

HMRC decided to close helplines for six months despite a damning impact assessment showing how the move negatively impacted taxpayers.

A trial last summer saw the tax office direct hundreds of thousands of “non-priority” callers to online services instead of human advisers.

Its “success” was justified to instigate an annual six-month closure to HMRC’s self-assessment phone line in a bid to encourage taxpayers to sort their queries online, announced on Tuesday.

Closing the phone lines, HMRC said, would allow “helpline advisers to focus support where it is most needed”.

But the announcement sparked a backlash, forcing the Chancellor to intervene and resulting in the tax office U-turning on the move around 24 hours later.

It has now emerged that a report, published yesterday, had warned the three-month trial of the phone line closure carried out last summer resulted in taxpayers being pushed online only to call back within days.

It showed that 113,000 taxpayers who called HMRC for help during the trial were told they could find the answers they needed online. Of these, almost two-thirds (61pc) rang the helpline again within five days.

It also showed how policies to encourage more taxpayers online during the tax return season, by which time the lines had reopened, resulted in longer wait times and lower satisfaction.

The report, handed to the Treasury Select Committee, also said tax advisers freed up by the reduction in taxpayer contact during the closure were redeployed to process post and refunds. Some 373,000 more “overpayment work-items” were processed than during the same period last year, it said.

The committee’s chairman Harriett Baldwin MP said she was pleased HMRC had abandoned its “preposterous plans” but said its decision to go ahead with the move despite the report was “seriously wrong”.

She said: “Despite HMRC’s assertions to the contrary, the most recent data given to our committee clearly shows customer satisfaction for their phone lines plummeting as taxpayers are sat waiting to get through for longer and longer.

“The idea that they can interpret those figures as justification for making it even harder to contact them over the phone indicates something is seriously wrong at HMRC.

“I’m pleased that they have seen sense and halted these preposterous plans.”

The move to close the helplines, including the VAT helpline, was condemned in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Shadow Treasury minister James Murray asked “who on earth is running the Treasury?” and accused the Government of giving up on “serious governing”.

He claimed that Ministers appeared to have been taken by surprise by the announcement, which had come as a result of “HMRC’s service levels collapsing to an all-time low”.

Mr Murray said: “It is clear from the chaotic U-turn today that this Government is fundamentally unstable and has given up on serious governing.”

Conservative MP Sarah Dines told the Commons small businesses in rural communities and the elderly had difficulty managing taxes online and urged the Government to ensure they weren’t “left behind”.

Treasury minister Nigel Huddleston said the helpline will “always be there” for vulnerable and digitally excluded taxpayers.

He said: “HMRC helpline and web chat advisers will always be there for those taxpayers who need support because they are vulnerable, digitally excluded or have complex affairs.

“I recognise that such reassurances were not sufficiently clearly communicated yesterday.

“The pace of this change, of course, needs to match the public appetite for managing their tax affairs online.”

Chief Executive Jim Harra said: “We’ve listened to the feedback and we’re halting the helpline changes as we recognise more needs to be done to ensure all taxpayers’ needs are met, whilst also encouraging them to transition to online services.”

Recommended

HMRC bosses must be trying their hardest to get sacked

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.