Hixton man ordered to seven years in burglary conviction

BLACK RIVER FALLS — A Hixton man was sentenced Friday to serve seven years in prison after being convicted in a burglary case.

Aaron T. Lowe, 29, was convicted of burglary - commit a battery on a person, battery and criminal trespass in Jackson County Court. Judge Daniel Diehn ordered the prison sentence, along with five years of extended supervision. Diehn ordered a restitution hearing within the next 60 days. As terms of his extended release, Lowe cannot have any contact with the victims, cannot possess any weapons, and must maintain sobriety. Lowe was given credit for 170 days already served.

Diehn made all sentences concurrent to the burglary conviction.

Jackson County District Attorney Emily Hynek released a statement about the case. According to the criminal complaint, in August 2021, the victim arrived at her father’s residence and heard voices in the home. The victim encountered the defendant’s wife, Jolene Lowe, in the living room, and Aaron Lowe fled out a broken window. The victim attempted to keep Jolene Lowe at the scene while Aaron Lowe flung rocks and 2x4s at her, which struck her in the head. One of the weaponized rocks was identified as weighing 3 pounds. Jolene Lowe was thus able to flee through the window. The victim observed both Lowes fleeing the scene in separate vehicles. She identified damage to the dwelling, missing property, and items that did not belong there. The Lowes were later arrested at their residence by the Jackson County Emergency Response Team with the assistance of the La Crosse County bearcat and the use of chemical munitions because they had barricaded themselves in their residence. Some of the stolen property was later located at that residence.

"At sentencing, the victim described for the court the ongoing physical and emotional impacts of the Lowes’ actions, almost three years after the crime, and described the sentencing as a long time coming," Hynek wrote.

Aaron Lowe also was sentenced to an additional two years in prison, consecutive to the burglary sentence, for threats to injure in a separate 2023 Jackson County case.

According to the criminal complaint in that case, the defendant made threats to physically harm or kill a social worker who was working on a child protection matter involving the defendant’s newborn son.

"At sentencing, the social worker described for the court the toll that it took on her, her family, and her coworkers, to be fearful for their safety simply because she was doing her job.," Hynek wrote.

Judge Diehn noted that social workers, law enforcement, and related professions are important to the community and try to make it better for people, and when their attention is diverted by being afraid or worrying about their families, it makes it harder for them to do their job, and makes it harder to find people who are willing to do those jobs, Hynek wrote.

The court ordered other concurrent prison sentences on several other convictions, including for felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, and second degree recklessly endangering safety in cases from Jackson and Clark Counties; the Clark County case had been handled by the Jackson County District Attorney acting as special prosecutor.

Jackson County Assistant District Attorney Jeri Marsolek argued on behalf of the state for a lengthy overall prison term, including consecutive time on the burglary and threats cases. Marsolek directed the court’s attention to the number of victims created by the defendant in the cases before the court, and the number of criminal convictions (25) the defendant had accumulated at the age of 29. Marsolek pointed out that the defendant had been placed on probation to attempt rehabilitation in the community on seven prior occasions. “Enough is enough,” Marsolek asserted, adding that the defendant had shown that he simply cannot be rehabilitated in the community at this time.

The defendant and his attorney asked the court to consider the defendant’s tumultuous familial relationships, chronic back pain, substance addiction, and his recent participation in anger management, with the defendant asking the court for “one chance to hang myself” and avoid a prison term. He also denied the allegations underlying the burglary and battery convictions to which he had pled on February 15, stating, “that lady” (the victim) “probably does have trauma because she obviously doesn’t remember who did it because it certainly wasn’t me”.

Judge Diehn dismissed the defendant’s assertion that he had not done the acts for which he was convicted, stating that it “strained credibility” to believe the defendant’s version of events, and his adherence to his explanation spoke to a pattern that had emerged through these cases of trying to blame others for his actions. In imposing the prison terms, Judge Diehn credited the defendant for his recent attempts at positive change, but stated affirmatively that probation was not appropriate for the defendant based on the number and severity of the charges and convictions before the court for sentencing, and the defendant’s history of failing to commit to community rehabilitative efforts.

Co-defendant Jolene Lowe was sentenced last week to prison terms for her part in the burglary, and an unrelated theft case.