Hitting the Books: Get a peek at three PCC president finalists at upcoming Pueblo forums

Pueblo Community College will be hosting three open forums this month, showcasing the three finalists looking to succeed Patty Erjavec as PCC president.

Forums will be held on March 12, March 14 and March 15 from 3-3:45 p.m. at the Hoag Theater inside the campus' Mike Davis Academic Building. Each forum will allow a finalist to speak to community members about their experience and aspirations.

Community members unable to be on-campus for the forums will be able to attend virtually through Webex. Individuals also will be able to provide feedback for each candidate through an online survey that will be posted prior to each forum.

"To ensure transparency, CCCS will release the names of each finalist and publish their biographies and a corresponding survey on the PCC website one day before their respective forum dates," according to a news release from the Colorado Community College System.

More information can be found at pueblocc.edu/President.

Lyman Bushkovski, Instrumental Music teacher at Pueblo Academy of Arts, plays a violin received from the Bringing Music to Life Instrument Drive.

Instrument drive for 'underfunded' Colorado school music programs happening now

The Bringing Music to Life Instrument Drive is accepting musical instrument donations from Puebloans through March 16 at Marck Time Music, 2318 Jones Ave.

Donations will benefit students in "underfunded" school music programs statewide, according to a news release. Any gently-used band or orchestra instrument may be donated, but there is a specific need for baritone saxophones, cellos, stringed basses, tenor saxophones, tubas and violas.

Last year, 52 Colorado schools benefitted from 770 instrument donations through the Bringing Music to Life Instrument Drive.

“Study after study shows the positive impact that learning music has on children,” said Christine Andresen, executive director of the drive. “Their listening skills improve, as well as creative thinking, self-discipline and self-esteem. Students learn the value of persevering and how to work with others toward a common goal. We’re excited about reaching even more children, schools, and communities this year.”

CSU Pueblo Foundation names Dacia Shaw director of philanthropy and engagement

Dacia Shaw has been named the Colorado State University Pueblo Foundation's director of philanthropy and engagement.

Beginning in 2018, Shaw served as the Pueblo development director for Care and Share Food Bank. She also worked as a Merck & Co. senior professional representative between June 2002 and January 2018. With the CSU Pueblo Foundation, Shaw will play a key role in philanthropic relationships, community engagement and advancing student success, according to the CSU Pueblo Foundation.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo college hosting forums for president candidates, more education news