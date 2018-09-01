How Hitler's nuclear ambitions were sunk with a tiny ferry in a Norwegian lake

The Hydro ferry which was blown up by Norwegian resistance fighters on Churchill's instructions - National Geographic

Hitler was just a ferry-ride away from getting hold of a crucial ingredient needed for an atomic weapon to blow up London, a new documentary has discovered.

In the middle of a Norwegian lake, 100 miles from Oslo, naval historians and scientists have located the boat on which the Nazis were transporting barrels of heavy water for use in German nuclear reactors.

The Hydro ferry was sunk on Churchill’s orders in 1944, but until now nobody knew if the craft really was containing vital component that Hitler needed for his nuclear arsenal.

For the new National Geographic series ‘Drain The Oceans’ scientists used multi-beam sonar technology to map the lake bed and virtually raise the ferry to find out what was on board.

Using scans of the oceans, the new programme has brought the stricken ferry back to the surface virtually

They discovered at least 18 barrels which tests showed contained heavy water, and many more are thought to be crushed beneath the sunken boat, enough to put the Nazis closer to becoming an atomic superpower.

Naval historian and author Professor Eric Grove, formerly of the University of Salford, said: “It looked as if Germany might well get a nuclear bomb quickly and the Allies were obviously very concerned about that.

“Heavy water was a vital component of the attempt of the Germans to get their nuclear reactor to work.

“After the war those involved in the German nuclear programme said that the loss of the heavy water was absolutely decisive. It stopped their reactor programme in its tracks.”

A shot of Vemork in the Mist. The former power plant is now a museum

By 1934, the Norwegians had succeeded in building the first commercial plant capable of producing heavy water which was perched on a precipice above Lake Tinn at Vemork.

Germany began its atomic program, called Uranverein, or “uranium club,” in April 1939, just months after German scientists Otto Hahn and Fritz Strassmann discovered fission giving them a significant head-start over the Manhattan Project in the US.

Heavy water was critical to slow and control the fission process and when the Nazis invaded Norway in 1940, they took control of the Vemork plant, and by 1942 were producing more than a tonne of heavy water a year.

The Allies were so fearful that Hitler would begin using heavy water to build nuclear weapons that London ordered a series of sabotage missions, culminating in Operation Gunnerside in 1943 in which Norwegian commandos were sent in to blow up the plant, recreated on screen in The Heroes of Telemark.