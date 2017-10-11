Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy will return for 2018

From Digital Spy

In news of particular interest to Zaphod Beeblebrox, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy will be back for a sixth series of depressed androids and bumbling Vogan invasions next year.

BBC Radio 4 is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the late Douglas Adams' beloved science fiction series by reuniting the original cast for an adaptation of the sixth novel And Another Thing. The radio version is titled The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy: Hexagonal Phase.

Adams' widow originally gave Artemis Fowl novelist Eoin Colfer permission in 2009 to continue the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy with And Another Thing, which follows Arthur Dent on his further adventures in space.

Returning for this celebration will be classic radio and TV cast members Simon Jones (Arthur), Geoffrey McGivern (Ford Prefect), Mark Wing-Davey (Zaphod Beeblebrox) and Sandra Dickinson (Trillian).

Plus, Absolutely Fabulous' Jane Horrocks will be joining the cast while John Lloyd will take over as the all-knowing Book. The radio series will include never-before-heard material from Douglas Adams' personal notebooks.

"It seems extraordinary that it's been 40 years since we recorded the first pilot episode for BBC Radio; how modest were our expectations then, and how amazing a worldwide phenomenon it became, and continues to be," Simon Jones said.

(Douglas Adams in 1979)

"I never expected to still be searching for a decent cup of tea and some kind of answer to Life, the Universe and Everything almost a lifetime later. Still, the dressing-gown and towel may be a little threadbare, like my hair, but my voice, much to my surprise, hasn't changed a decibel, and despite years in America, I can still talk Arthur's 'indignant-posh'.

"This may be the wittiest and most epic adventure yet, and I'm especially pleased we're in the talented hands of [Adams' personally-chosen producer] Dirk Maggs who is better qualified than anyone to script and produce us. It's always a joy to be reunited with Geoff McGivern, as my partner in space and time, Ford Prefect.

"Over the years, we've lost some great friends, and we still miss them, but we've also gained other valued colleagues, and for this trip across the Galaxy we have a tip-top team all ready to do justice to Douglas' unique and quixotic vision."

(Douglas Adams in 1985)

In addition to this new series, BBC Radio 4 Extra will also delve into the archives of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy to celebrate its 40th anniversary. So, just keep calm and listen on!

Originally broadcast on BBC Radio 4 in 1978, The Hitchhiker's Guide became a pop culture phenomenon that spawned books, a TV series, a Hollywood film, video games and lots of other spin-off media.

