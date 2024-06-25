Hit-and-run SUV driver fatally strikes woman sitting in Hell’s Kitchen street

A hit-and-run driver in a dark-colored SUV fatally struck a 28-year-old woman sitting in the street in Hell’s Kitchen early Tuesday, cops said.

Witnesses told police the woman was sitting in the roadway on W. 58th St. near Ninth Ave. when the SUV driver ran over her about 3:40 a.m.

The driver kept going and has not been caught.

The victim died at the scene. She lived in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, according to cops. Her name was not immediately released.