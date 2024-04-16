Hit-and-run seriously injures 3 in Sacramento sidewalk tent. Authorities seek SUV that fled

Authorities on Tuesday released images of a black SUV that reportedly ran over a tent on a sidewalk Sunday evening and seriously injured three people in Sacramento’s River District.

The vehicle suspected in Sunday’s hit-and-run was described as a 2007 to 2014 black Chevrolet Tahoe with custom wheels, according to an item posted on the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers website.

The Crime Stoppers program partners with law enforcement agencies including the Sacramento Police Department, which continued to investigate the hit-and-run. The three victims suffered “major blunt force trauma injuries,” according to Crime Stoppers.

The victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where one of them was listed in critical condition with significant injuries, police said Sunday night. The other two victims were listed in critical but stable condition.

On Tuesday, police officials said they were not aware of any change in the victims’ conditions. The Police Department said it did not have any updates to release on the ongoing investigation.

About 5:20 p.m. Sunday, the three victims were inside the tent positioned on the east sidewalk of Dos Rios Street, just north of North B Street.

Nearby cameras captured the black SUV turn north from North 12th Street onto Dos Rios, according to Crime Stoppers. The SUV then moved onto the sidewalk and over the occupied tent.

The black SUV then drove away before police officers arrived. Authorities believe the suspected vehicle has damage to its front end, passenger side and passenger side headlight.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this hit-and-run or the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle to call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.