Hit-and-run in Northern California leads to DUI arrest

(FOX40.COM) — A man was arrested for a DUI on Saturday night after police learned he was involved in a hit-and-run in Northern California.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred around 8 p.m. at East Tabor Avenue and San Gabriel Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were able to gather witness statements near Grange Middle School and Bluebird Way, which led to them quickly locating the suspect on Thrush Way, about a mile north of the middle school.

Several DUI checkpoints to come in Northern California, here’s when

Twenty-nine-year-old Saul Tolentino Chavez was arrested by Fairfield police when officers found him on foot and discovered he was under the influence.

Chavez was booked on multiple charges, including DUI and driving with a suspended license, police added.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.