Hit-and-run Infiniti driver busted 3 years after fatally striking Queens man: NYPD

A hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian crossing a notoriously dangerous six-lane Queens street nearly three years ago has been busted, police said Wednesday.

Andre Dweyer, 34, indicted for leaving the scene of a fatal accident and failure to exercise due care, surrendered to police on Tuesday, police said.

Dweyer was driving a 2014 Infiniti when he allegedly struck Dimitry Maneiro, 38, was was crossing Rockaway Blvd. at Brookville Blvd. near Kennedy Airport at 1 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2021.

Maneiro, who was living at a nearby hotel, died at the scene.

Dwyer, who lives in Jamaica, has no previous arrests, police said. He was arraigned in Queens Supreme Criminal Court Tuesday and released on $100,000 bond. He’s due back in court next month.

The intersection has been the scene of numerous crashes, including several fatal wrecks, in recent years.

In June 2020, a 36-year-old pedestrian was killed, with the driver remaining at the scene.

Less than a year earlier in October 2019 a 65-year-old homeless man, Olig Korablev, was on his way to get on a bus to work when he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver. The suspect was arrested hours later.

And in September 2014, a 24-year-old man was fatally struck as he and three pals loaded a motorcycle onto the back of their truck.