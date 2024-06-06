A hit and run driver struck two firefighters. Now department is asking for your help.

COVENTRY − Coventry police are seeking the public's help in finding the driver that struck a fire truck, injuring two firefighters responding to an emergency last month.

The incident happened at about 9:15 p.m. on May 29 in the 1900 block of Victory Highway, according to the police.

As members of the Western Coventry Fire Department got out of their fire engine, a Chrysler minivan hit the truck's passenger-side door, injuring the two firefighters, the police said. The minivan continued north on Victory Highway the police said.

The police say the suspect's vehicle is a Chrysler minivan, manufactured between 2019 and 2023, with damage to the front passenger side, especially the mirror.

The police ask anyone with information to call the case detective at 401-822-9194 or emailthe department's tips line at tips@coventrypd.org. Information can be kept anonymous

