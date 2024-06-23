Hit-and-run crash in Stockton kills man, police say

(FOX40.COM) — A man died in Stockton on Saturday morning after he was hit by a vehicle while walking in the area, the Stockton Police Department said.

Police said the victim, 26, was walking along N El Dorado Street, in the Bear Creek District, around 2 a.m. when a vehicle hit him before fleeing the scene.

Sacramento man dies after crashing into door of pickup truck, CHP says

The 26-year-old was declared dead by emergency personnel who arrived at the scene, police said.

The incident remains under investigation and there is currently no suspect information.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.