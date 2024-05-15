Hit-and-run collision at Banner Road sends each driver to hospital

Two people were taken to hospitals Tuesday morning after collision in Port Orchard, and one driver is under investigation for hit-and-run.

A Toyota Prius driven by a 68-year-old Port Orchard woman was westbound on Sedgwick Road and hit just after 9 a.m. at the intersection with Banner Road, by a gold Chevy Tahoe traveling northbound on Banner Road, according to a Washington State Patrol report. The Tahoe fled the scene of the crash and was later found on Bethel Road south of Sedgwick, approximately 5 miles away.

The 68-year-old's car was totaled. She went to St. Anthony's Hospital in Gig Harbor, according to WSP.

The driver of the Tahoe, a 57-year-old woman from Gig Harbor, was with the vehicle when found on Bethel Road. She was taken by WSP troopers to St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, and WSP said an investigation is underway.

The report also stated that a passenger in the suspect's car, a 23-year-old male from Gig Harbor, fled from the scene.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Gig Harbor driver investigated for hit-and-run in South Kitsap