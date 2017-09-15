Hit parade: White Sox pound out 25, rout Tigers 17-7

Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada (10) reacts after hitting a single against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

DETROIT (AP) — In the middle of the best game of his young career, Chicago White Sox rookie Yoan Moncada still got a short lecture from his manager.

With two outs in the sixth and the White Sox holding a comfortable seven-run lead over Detroit, the second baseman didn't get to a grounder by JaCoby Jones, keeping the inning alive Thursday. Jose Iglesias followed with an RBI double.

Manager Rick Renteria immediately made sure Moncada knew he had made a mistake.

"I told him that he had been too lackadaisical on that ball," Renteria said. "He already knew — he was disgusted with himself about it."

That was about the only thing the 22-year-old did wrong on an afternoon when the White Sox got 25 hits and routed the Tigers 17-7. Coming into the game hitting .207, Moncada got four hits, including a homer, walked twice and scored five runs.

"I knew the results would validate my approach," Moncada said through a translator. "I just needed to keep doing what I was doing, and today proved I was right."

Moncada is 10 for 19 in his last four games after switching to using Jose Abreu's bats.

"He saw I was having trouble, and suggested I use his bats, which are a little smaller," he said. "My swing feels more fluid and I feel stronger."

He had a chance to become the first White Sox player to reach base seven times in a nine-inning game, but struck out in the ninth.

Avisail Garcia also homered as part of a big game, setting career highs with five hits and seven RBIs in the ballpark where he started his career.

"It was a great day, and it is special to do it here," he said. "I still have so many friends in Detroit."

The White Sox posted their highest hit total since getting 26 against Baltimore in 1981. The modern major league record for hits in a nine-inning game is 31, by Milwaukee in 1992 and the New York Giants in 1901.

Jose Abreu added four hits for Chicago, which has won five of six.

Miguel Cabrera, Ian Kinsler, Nicholas Castellanos and Jeimer Canderlario homered for Detroit. The Tigers got six extra-base hits to Chicago's four, but lost their sixth in a row.