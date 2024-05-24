Hit and miss showers for Memorial Day Weekend as temps remain mild

Friday morning heavy rain predawn but fades as we progress into the daylight hours. It’ll be muggy with morning after the rain with temps in the mid and upper 60s. A bit more sunshine than Thursday but it won’t take long for those puffy cumulous clouds to return, especially for our eastern mountain ridgeline communities. Temps manage to push into the upper 70s and low 80s overall. By the late afternoon hour, pop up thunderstorms and showers are expected in scattered form mainly east of I-77.

Friday evening we quiet things down and heat induced storm fade away for a partly clear night. Temps drop back steadily with northwest winds 5-10mph. By the pre-dawn hours of Saturday we’ll see many in the mountains in the mid 50s while our western counties hover closer to the 60 degree mark.

Saturday, you guessed it, scattered showers at times will keep the weekend festivities on the soggy side at times. Our morning will again be drier than the afternoon so plan on an early day for outdoor activities. Temps still manage to push into the 80s with a few breaks in the rain. A few thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening will bring heavy rain which may lead to runoff issues and high water concerns. Scattered shower chances remain into the overnight hours.

Sunday will be a warm and muggy day with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see quite a few dry hours throughout the morning and early afternoon but keep the umbrellas close by as a pop-up shower and thunderstorm are possible in the heat of the day as a warm front lifts north. Highs manage the low 80s with that “air you can wear” feel. Our next wave of showers is expected Sunday night into Monday morning.

Memorial Day, Monday kicks off with scattered showers in the morning through the early afternoon. Showers will come and go with limited dry time. Temperatures manage to push in to the muggy low 80s. A pop up thunderstorm is likely especially later in the evening with showers remaining for the overnight hours.

Tuesday and upper level low pushes in keeping the warmth, humid feel to the day along with gloomy skies and scattered showers. Highs mange to reach the low to mid 70s but cooler air will follow behind the low. Showers will fade into the overnight as we drop back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday clouds are stubborn with an isolated pre-dawn sprinkle. The general trend is a drier run for the late morning and afternoon. As clouds slowly fade, sunshine filters through. Tuesday’s cold front, however, cools us back into the upper 60s and low 70s. Humidity levels at least drop back for a comfy feel. Clearer skies Wednesday night with lows in the 50s.

Thursday will be a cool June day but very comfortable with temps rising into the 70s under sunny skies. Lower humidity certainly will go a long way for comfortability. A few late high level clouds but otherwise a nice night with lows in the upper 40s.

In your extended forecast, The first weekend of June is looking fantastic so fingers crossed that trend holds. Sunshine and comfy temps in the 70s may make up for the lost time over Memorial Day Weekend. Burn bans in West Virginia come to an end on May 31st, but with any dry spell, caution is always suggested to prevent brush and wildfires.

FRIDAY

Off & on showers. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.

SATURDAY

Dry start then building rain chances PM. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

Morning showers, PM sct. t-storms. Highs in the low 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY, MONDAY

Dry start then building showers PM. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy then Sct. showers/t-storms. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Drying out, iso. shower. Partly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine & comfy. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine & nice. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine, cool, comfy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY

Sun & Clouds. Stray shower chance late. Highs in the upper 70s.

