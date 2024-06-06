'Hit Harder' and 'Small is Good': Investigators Detail Rex Heuermann's Alleged 'Planning Document' for Murders

Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann was indicted on two additional murder charges on Thursday, June 6

Rex Heuermann

Authorities in New York State say the Manhattan architect now allege the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer had a “planning document” containing detailed notes on how to plan and clean up the crimes he's accused of.

Rex Heuermann is now accused of six murders, having been indicted on Thursday, June 6, with two additional murder charges in connection with the killings of Sandra Costilla in 1993 and Jessica Taylor in 2003, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Heuermann, from Massapequa Park, N.Y., was previously indicted on four murder charges in connection with the bodies of women that had been found across Long Island's Gilgo Beach since 2010.

His previous indictments were in connection with the deaths of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Heuermann was arrested in July 2023 in connection with three of the murders.

Suffolk County Police Department Sandra Costilla, Jessica Taylor

Suffolk County Police Department; Barthelemy family; Suffolk County Police Department (2) Maureen Brainard-Barnes; Melissa Barthelemy; Megan Waterman; Amber Lynn Costello

In Thursday’s indictment, investigators detailed information recovered from digital evidence which they claim they tracked to the father of two, alleging he diligently took notes on the preparation and cleanup of the alleged murders.

In what the indictment refers to as the "planning document," authorities claim Heuermann allegedly "methodically" took notes to “plan out” his “kills.” It includes an exhaustive collection of bullet points and columns, with different kinds of notes.

James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images Rex Heuermann

Related: Where Is Rex Heuermann Now? All About the Suspected Long Island Serial Killer, Accused of Murdering at Least 4 Women (Exclusive)

One section allegedly features four columns labeled "Problems," "Supplies," "DS" and "TRG." The lists under each column appear to indicate possible challenges to executing a killing, and what tools one might need.

The "Problems" column shows a bulleted list that includes "hair & fiber," "DNA," "finger prints in gloves" and "blood stains," according to the indictment. Under "Supplies," the list includes "saw / cutting tools," "lie / acid," "burn can" and a police scanner.



Related: Police Reveal Reaction of Rex Heuermann's Family After His Arrest in Long Island Serial Killer Case

The column labeled "TRG" has a bullet point that says "small is good," which investigators claim in the indictment is significant given that Heuermann's alleged victims were all petite women.

Under a separate section titled "Things to Remember," Heuermann allegedly wrote, "get sleep before hunt too tired creats (sic) problems" and "hit harder too many hit to take down. consider hitting neck next time for take down," the indictment alleges.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In the "planning document," Heuermann also allegedly made reference to optimizing "play time" by masking noise using drop cloths, which authorities believe is "a reference to sexual and mutilation acts perpetrated on victims," the indictment says.



Investigators allegedly connected Heuermann to the killings based on evidence including DNA, his internet searches, phone records and his collection of violent pornography that resembled how the women were found, per the indictment.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.