‘Hit hard’: Storms tear through KCK, damaging business and Wyandotte County Lake Park

A bout of high wind late Sunday night left some severe damage in Kansas City, Kansas, including around Wyandotte County Lake Park, as work crews began cleanup efforts Monday.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and KCK closed the park by the lake Monday, said spokeswoman Krystal McFeders. An emergency management team had been deployed as a damage assessment was under way.

Among the issues found Monday: Fallen trees and downed power lines near a playground. A boat dock at the lake was severely damaged, McFeders said, and the marina was also significantly impacted.

Also struck by the high wind across town was a co-working space near 13th Street and Central Avenue. The Central Area Betterment Association, a neighborhood group, started a fundraiser to help with repairs after sharing photographs of severe damage to the building’s roof.

Roughly 3,500 customers were without power across nearly 200 reported outages in Wyandotte County as of Monday afternoon, according to a Board of Public Utilities outage map. Nick Moreno, a BPU spokesman, said the bulk of the issues crews were dealing with were downed trees and tree limbs.

At its peak, Moreno said the storm had impacted about 11,500 people in Wyandotte County. Those affected by outages are encouraged to call 913-573-9522 to report them.

In a video posted to Facebook late Monday morning, Mayor Tyrone Garner asked residents for patience as “our crews work hard” to clear debris and restore power to affected areas.

“There were several areas that were hit hard throughout the county,” Garner said, advising Kansas City, Kansans to report damage to the city and county government.

Powerful thunderstorms left thousands without electricity Monday as downed trees and damage to residences were reported across the Kansas City metro.

In Johnson County, some schools canceled classes after damaging winds led to power outages, and crews found a damaged gas line on the roof of Mill Valley High School in Shawnee. Private power company Evergy said nearly 19,000 of its customers were affected by the storm.

More severe storms could come later Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Possible scattered showers in the afternoon and evening are in the forecast, including a few that may carry 60-mph winds and quarter-sized hail.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton, Andrea Klick and Noelle Alviz-Gransee contributed to this report.