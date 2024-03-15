Will Miami hit 90 on spring break weekend? What the forecast says about heat spell

Heat records could be broken during South Florida’s busiest spring break weekend, and temperatures could feel like more than 90 degrees in some areas, forecasters said.

Here’s the latest update for the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas from the National Weather Service:

Will heat records be broken in Miami?

A warming trend will reach its highest point Sunday in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, with temperatures in the high-80s.

On March 17, 2014 —that’s 10 years ago — Miami registered a a high of 88, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Baxter.

“We will be at or near the record on Sunday,” Baxter said.

He doesn’t expect the heat records to be broken in Fort Lauderdale, another spring break hot spot. On March 17, 1953, the city registered a maximum temperature of 90.

How will the temperature feel?

The temperature will feel warmer particularly in inland portions of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, like the Redland and Weston, according to Baxter, thanks to the heat index. That’s air temperature mixed with humidity, when it feels hotter than what the thermometer says.

Here’s the maximum heat index breakdown:

▪ Friday: Mid- to upper-80s.

▪ Saturday: Upper-80s to lower-90s.

▪ Sunday: Low- to mid-90s.

And, don’t expect rain to lower temperatures, Baxter said. Rain chances are at or near zero this weekend.

Temperatures will feel warmer in the inland portions of South Florida during the spring break weekend starting Saturday, March 16, 2024, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. If doing strenuous activity outdoors, be sure to take frequent breaks, the weather agency recommends. National Weather Service in Miami

Are you going to the beach?

These temperatures — with an emphasis on Sunday — could cause some people to dehydrate, according to Baxter.

“Drink plenty of water because it is definitely going to be warm,” Baxter said.

He also recommended people to limit their sun exposure and to use sunscreen.

If you are going for a swim, know there is a high risk of rip currents on Friday.

What comes next?

A weak cold front arriving Monday night will bring temperatures back to normal during the middle portion of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible.

