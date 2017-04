For one day a year since 1878, the South Lawn of the White House has been open to the public. And this year, thousands of children will head to the White House for its biggest social event: the annual Easter Egg Roll.

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates back to the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes and is among the office’s oldest traditions.

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.