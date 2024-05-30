History Spotlight: 1915 fundraising effort for Fremont's Memorial Hospital

Fundraising for the Hospital, 1915

This big fundraising event for the hospital took place near the train depot on the northeast corner of Front and State streets in 1915. Competition was strong among the many teams involved that were trying to reach a goal of $175,000, as stated on the large dial. Memorial Hospital would indeed open in 1918 on Hayes land through a generous gift from Mary Miller Hayes. (Submitted by Larry Michaels and Krista Michaels)

A rally was held in 1915 to raise funds for the Memorial Hospital in Fremont.

