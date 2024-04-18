History prevails; iconic Harriet Himmel Theater granted renovation to serve new generation.

Related Cos. renovations will protect the Himmel

Re Former West Palm Mayor Nancy Graham's commentary on Harriet Himmel Theater renovations threatening building's history: The Related Companies shares the vision that West Palm Beach’s iconic structure should remain a focal point. Despite the fact it is not a designated historic landmark, we have never wavered from our commitment to respect the architectural significance of the building and once again make it a vibrant community destination.

Since 2000, Related has made thoughtful investments in West Palm’s public spaces. In 2019, we answered the community’s call for a more welcoming downtown with a $45 million re-imagination of CityPlace. Today, we turn our attention to a full-scale and thoughtful modernization of this important but currently underutilized, building to protect the structure for future generations while enabling it to welcome the public in far greater numbers than it does today. To oversee the renovation, we’ve again partnered with master architecture firm Elkus Manfredi, who proudly worked on the original Master Plan of CityPlace in the late 90’s.

In addition to preserving the heritage of the building and meeting today’s safety codes, Related’s $20 million investment will include much-needed façade repairs, add a dramatic atrium, exterior lighting, new roof and windows, and updated mechanical, electrical, and air conditioning systems. Related’s renovation is guided by the original spirit of the building to host history-making gatherings, rather than just to be a place where people discuss history while watching a building deteriorate. We are proud to share renderings that show what the community can expect from the upcoming renovations.

Ken Himmel is president and CEO of Related Urban.

