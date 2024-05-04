The history of Memorial Day and when the holiday is observed in 2024

As spring continues, it brings us closer to Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer.

If you’re already sorting out your holiday plans or brainstorming how to spend your three-day weekend, here’s what you should know about Memorial Day’s origin and meaning.

What is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day began under the name “Decoration Day” in 1868 — three years after the Civil War ended — and was declared a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers and otherwise honor those who died while serving in the United States military, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

It is one of 11 permanent federal holidays observed in the U.S. The 10 other federal holidays observed annually are:

New Year’s Day on January 1

Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the third Monday in January

Washington’s Birthday, or Presidents Day, on the third Monday in February

Juneteenth on June 19

Independence Day, or the Fourth of July, on July 4

Labor Day on the first Monday in September

Columbus Day, or Indigenous Peoples Day, on the second Monday in October

Veterans Day on Nov. 11

Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday in November

Christmas on Dec. 25

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is observed annually on the last Monday in May. This year, the holiday falls on Monday, May 27.

History of Memorial Day

On May 5, 1868, Gen. John Logan officially ordered that May 30 be designated as a day of remembrance for those who died serving in the Civil War. It is believed this date was chosen because flowers would be in bloom all over the country, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. By 1890, all Northern states recognized the holiday, but Southern states chose to honor those who died in the Civil War on separate days.

This divide continued until the holiday changed after World War I to honor Americans who died fighting any war, not just the Civil War.

In 1966, Congress and President Lyndon Johnson declared Waterloo, New York, as the birthplace of Memorial Day after Gov. Nelson Rockefeller made a similar declaration that same year.

By the end of the century, Memorial Day ceremonies were held on May 30 throughout the country, the Army and Navy adopted regulations for proper observances at their facilities and state legislatures passed proclamations designating the day.

In 1972, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, and placed on the last Monday in May, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The act also established other federal holidays like Presidents Day and Columbus Day on Mondays.

In 2000, the National Moment of Remembrance Act was signed into law by Congress and the president, creating the White House Commission on the National Moment of Remembrance.

It encourages all citizens to pause at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence, according to Congress.

