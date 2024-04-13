History Corner: Twin Blends remembers Sue Cobb of Cobb’s BBQ

With the recent passing of Sue Cobb, on April 4, we thought we would share these photos that we found at the Twin Blends: Northwest Louisiana History Hunters awhile back.

Sue Cobb died at the age of 90 at home, surrounded by her family. Joe and Sue Cobb were loved by everyone in the area. They not only had the best BBQ around, but they touched so many people's lives around here as well.

"For a small Bar-B-Q restaurant in Bossier City, La., to have touched the many lives that my parents did is a legacy," said her daughter, Lisa Cobb. "Mom and Dad were goodwill ambassadors for northwest Louisiana and sold friendliness with some food to everyone along with saying "thank you" and "come back."

We met their nephew, Herschel Cobb, a few years ago when the old Cobb’s BBQ building on McCormick Street in Bossier City was being torn down. We went there to take the last pictures of it before it was gone, and our buddy, John Cunningham, who is Herschel’s cousin, introduced us to him. What an honor.

The Cobb family has meant so much to this area, and we just wanted to say thank you to them for being such a strong pillar in the Shreveport Bossier community!

On a personal note, we both had the pleasure of eating there through the years, and once Mark stopped there for lunch. When he went to pay, he realized that he had forgotten his wallet at home. Mrs. Sue told him not to worry about it and to just pay them the next time he came in. Now THAT is true kindness.

Obviously kindness runs in the Cobb family. We Love the Cobb family.

Joe Cobb died in 2010. He served during WWII and the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Army and the Merchant Marines. Joe was the owner of Cobb's Bar-B-Que in Bossier City since 1952. He was a fixture at his restaurant, where he greeted his customers over the years, some for several generations, and knew them by name.

A file photo of Sue Cobb from Cobb's BBQ researched by Twin Blends: Northwest Louisiana History Hunters.

Sue Williams Cobb's Obituary

Sue Cobb passed away peacefully on April 4, 2024, at home surrounded by her entire family. Sue, fondly known as Mimi or Super Sue, was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on February 26, 1934. She was lovingly married to Joe K. Cobb until his death in 2010. They owned and operated Cobb’s Bar-B-Q in Bossier City for over 67 years. For her, the Bar-B-Q was more than a job, it was a place of ministry. Every day she looked forward to meeting new people, visiting with old friends, and sharing the love of Jesus with all. Her kind and caring reputation was known throughout Shreveport/Bossier and will undoubtingly leave a lasting legacy.

Sue deeply loved her two daughters Vicki S. Cobb, MD and Lisa K. Cobb, CPA along with their husbands John Bundy, Jr., and Rodney Madden. She wholeheartedly supported them in all that they did. Her pride and joy were her three grandchildren Colton Madden, Garrison Bundy (Maggie) and Breanna Bundy (Adam Fletcher).

The only thing Sue loved more than her family and Cobb’s Bar-B-Q, was her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She attended church faithfully and taught Sunday School for over 60 years. Due to vision impairment, she knew much of the Bible by heart and taught passages from memory. The joy Sue radiated to others did not stem from herself, rather it was the love of Christ shown through her.

The family would like to thank “The Council” for their many years of friendship to Sue. The family sincerely thanks the compassionate caregivers who dedicated themselves to her these past few years.

A celebration visitation will be held on Friday April 19th from 5:00-7:00 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City. There will be a funeral service on Saturday April 20th at 11:00 inside the Rose-Neath Chapel. Burial will be at Forest Park Cemetery.

Her final testimony will be Matthew 25:21 “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Foundation for Fighting Blindness.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Remembering Sue Cobb of Cobb’s BBQ Bossier City