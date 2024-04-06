History Corner finds a hidden gem in the old Elks Building in downtown Shreveport

Historic photos of the Elks Building researched by Twin Blends from the Northwest Louisiana Archives at LSUS.

Elks Building Uncovered!

Who can guess where this building sat in downtown Shreveport? Here is a hint...It is STILL there!!! It was one of the most beautiful buildings to ever sit in downtown Shreveport. Unfortunately, it has been forgotten about and lost to history!

Built in 1907, the old Elks Building STILL sits on the Southeast corner of Milam Street and Edwards Street in downtown Shreveport! Although covered up in 1959 with a modern (boring) exterior, the beautiful brickwork still sits underneath! Too bad the city couldn't have it restored to it's original façade!

It would easily be the best looking building downtown!!! Photos courtesy of Northwest Louisiana Archives at LSUS

