History Center receives almost 6K from Guys Who Give

Apr. 11—Guys Who Give Vigo County recently awarded the Vigo County History Center $5,950 to support the repair of the organization's building and the repainting of the Coca-Cola Contour Bottle mural.

"This gift comes at a crucial time, as the project is soon to launch," said History Center Executive Director Marla Flowers. "We still have quite a way to go with fundraising so this was a pleasant surprise!"

Deteriorating mortar joints and numerous voids in the wall housing the mural have allowed water to infiltrate the wall, causing excessive damage to the building's interior, according to a release.

"The Vigo County History Center has become a key player in this community's quality of life initiative and I am happy to bring more awareness to their critical needs," said Terry Hogan, a member of Guys Who Give, in the release.

Guys Who Give Vigo County is a sponsored program of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. Anyone interested in joining can visit wvcf.org/giving-circles-membership-form/ or call 812-232-2234.