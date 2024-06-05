History center’s June sessions: Pride, Sally Ride, lightning

Orange County Regional History Center has a trio of gatherings set for June, exploring Central Florida-based topics such as lightning and LGBTQ resilience plus Sally’s Night, a science-driven event in honor of astronaut Sally Ride.

The museum’s Lunch & Learn session on June 7 is titled “Lightning (Sometimes) Strikes Twice: Central Florida’s Famous Firebolts. The hour gets into why the region is so attractive to storms and their effects over the past century. Tickets are $5 or $14 with lunch. The session is available in person or online.

On June 9, the history center presents “The Pendulum of Price: A History of LGBTQ Resilience in Central Florida.” The program, scheduled for 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., will feature David Matteson, former board president of the LGBTQ History Museum of Central Florida. It’s free with registration.

Sally’s Night is set for June 20, and it’s part of a nationwide celebration of women in science, technology, engineering and math. In Orlando, there will be a talk by scholar Samantha Stolz plus family activities such as a pop-up planetarium and freeze-dried candies.

Ride was the first American woman to fly in space and the youngest American with that claim when she lifted off from Kennedy Space Center on the Challenger space shuttle in 1983.

Sally’s Night is free as part of the Third Thursday at the Museum nights that’s in collaboration with the Downtown Arts District event.

For more information, registration or tickets, go to thehistorycenter.org/event.

dbevil@orlandosentinel.com