‘It’s a historical thing;’ Ohioans ready for Total Solar Eclipse

Today is the day for today’s total solar eclipse, a once in a lifetime event.

>>TOTAL ECLIPSE 2024

The Miami Valley is expected to be plunged into darkness today.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is reporting LIVE from the Boonshoft Museum this morning. She is previewing what law enforcement across the state is doing to keep everyone safe NOW on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

Many events have been planned around the region.

One of those areas is at Boonshoft Museum at 2600 DeWeese Parkway in Dayton.

To see the full list of events across the area, visit this website.

As we previously reported, Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order asking all state departments and agencies to be ready to keep all of Ohio’s visitors safe before, during, and after the total solar eclipse.

Robertson says one of the first ways to keep people can stay safe is make sure your eclipse glasses have an ISO rating on the side.

If you have not tested them yet, you can put them on and look at the sun. If it does not hurt, then your glasses are good.

If anyone plans to watch the eclipse, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) wants people to do it from a safe place and the side of the highway is not one of them.

Up to half million visitors are expected in our area due to the total solar eclipse and that means there will be a lot of people on the roads.

OSHP said visitors may not be aware of the new distracted driving law.

Sgt. Tyler Ross told Robertson that state troopers will be highly visible and ready to help drivers.

“Bring your patience with you,” he said. “Expect delays, adopt a patient mindset, and consider staying longer post eclipse to avoid congestion.

Ross also is encouraging drivers to not wear eclipse glasses while driving.

Many kids across the area are out of school today due to the total solar eclipse.

Robertson spoke with Theodore Hale, who works at Kettering Middle School.

He told her he was pumped about not having to go to work and watch this once in a lifetime event.

“It’s a historical thing,” said Hale. “You know, I probably won’t ever see it again.”

The next total solar eclipse in Ohio will be in the year 2099, the City of Kettering posted on social media.

The area should start seeing darkness beginning around 1:30 p.m. and will reach totality just after 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Our team of Storm Center 7 Meteorologists have been tracking conditions for days to see what conditions would be like for today’s total solar eclipse.

Morning showers are exiting to the east and low clouds should be out by late morning, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

She says high level cirrus clouds will arrive from southwest. We are trying to split the gap between these layers of clouds.

It isn’t an ideal forecast, but it’s not worst either, Ritz says.

We will see high temperatures today in the lower 70s.

>>Police, fire departments share safety tips for today’s total solar eclipse

We will have special coverage beginning at 2 p.m.