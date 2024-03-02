Historical Society program looks at the 'Formation and Development of Lenawee County'

ADRIAN — Light refreshments will be served during and after a historical presentation happening today at the Lenawee County Historical Museum in Adrian.

Retired veterinarian and lifelong Lenawee County resident Howard Pennington will talk about how Lenawee County was established, including histories of the villages and hamlets as they were settled and the development of the roads and railroads during the program titled “Formation and Development of Lenawee County.”

Pennington’s talk will begin at 2 p.m. today in the museum’s Frazier Auditorium on the second floor. The Lenawee County Historical Museum, which is managed by the Lenawee Historical Society, is at 110 E. Church St., Adrian. To contact the museum, call 517-265-6071 or visit lenaweehistoricalsociety.org.

Pennington’s family dates back to some of the earliest settlers of the county, a news release from the Lenawee Historical Society said.

“John Pennington and his family came to Michigan in 1829. Using an Indian trail that wound its way between Saline and Tecumseh, the Penningtons were on their way to the Raisin Township area,” the historical society said. “This trail ran through what would later be called Macon.”

Soon after getting his family settled near his brother-in-law, Darius Comstock in Raisin, John Pennington returned to the Macon area and purchased 160 acres of land. The Penningtons became the first settlers to live between Tecumseh and Saline.

The Lenawee County Historical Museum opens at 10 a.m. Fridays and Saturday. There is free parking at the museum, and today’s program is free of charge and open to the public.

