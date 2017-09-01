Historical estate goes on the market with castle ruins once the home of Richard III and Henry VIII

A historical estate with the remains of King Richard III’s castle in the garden has gone on the market for £1.1 million.

The jagged ruins of Sheriff Hutton Castle stand behind the Warden’s House and were once home to some of history’s most controversial figures, including Richard III and Henry VIII.

It became one of the grandest castles in northern England and at various times was a favorite residence and seat of regional government for some of the most charismatic figures in English history, although it has been in disuse for the past three and a half centuries.

The Neville family originally built the prominent castle in 1382, but now just four corners remain after the stone was plundered to build neighboring houses, including Sheriff Hutton Hall.

It was in April 1940 that the present family acquired Castle Farm through Wilfred Wagstaff, chairman of a West Riding textile company.

His daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and John Knight Howarth, inherited the estate in 1952, and the Howarths have lived and farmed there ever since, maintaining and preserving this magnificent castle for future generations to enjoy.

Although the remains of the castle are very small, the new occupants can live comfortably in the Warden House and annex with four bedrooms, two reception areas and a farmhouse kitchen, as well as garages and outbuildings.

The adjoining Court Cottage is also included, with two bedrooms, a dining room and exposed timberwork.

The property is located just 10 miles north of York and is set in 11.5 acres of land with a double moat fit for royalty. (Caters News)

