Historic Wilmington Foundation director steps down from role

After three and a half years at the helm, Travis Gilbert will step down from his role at the helm of the Historic Wilmington Foundation.

According to a news release on Friday, Gilbert will leave his post of the 57-year-old organization to serve as Director of Philanthropy for the Old Baldy Foundation, the non-profit organization that preserves North Carolina’s oldest-standing lighthouse as a historic site.

The Historic Wilmington Foundation appointed Isabelle Shepherd as interim executive director during a news conference on Friday at the historic Dudley Mansion in downtown Wilmington.

Gilbert took over as executive director of the Historic Wilmington Foundation in 2021 at just 27 years old, making history himself as the organization's youngest leader. It was a transitional time for the nonprofit organization, whose mission to "preserve and protect the irreplaceable historic resources of Wilmington and the Lower Cape Fear region" became even more pivotal following some unprecedented years that brought destructive hurricanes, a global pandemic and a nation reckoning with its past.

"I am excited to begin my second decade in the Lower Cape Fear region with a renewed commitment to preserving and protecting our historic resources,” Gilbert said in the release. “It’s important that my final remarks as HWF executive director are spent sharing my deepest gratitude for the countless individuals who collectively made a positive impact upon historic preservation during my time as executive director.”

In 2022, Gilbert was honored as one of Wilmington's 40 under 40, an award presented by the StarNews and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce to recognize those in Wilmington who are helping the Cape Fear region prosper.

While Shepherd serves as HWF’s interim executive director, the trustee-appointed search committee will facilitate the process of identifying a new leader.

Reach reporter Jamey Cross at jbcross@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Historic Wilmington Foundation director Travis Gilbert to leave job