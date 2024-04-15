A historic trial begins

Former President Donald Trump's historic New York criminal trial for allegedly falsifying business records begins. The Boston Marathon featured a first-time winner in the elite men's group – and a repeat winner in the elite women's group. And the armorer on the "Rust" movie set was sentenced to prison for involuntary manslaughter.

Trump's hush money trial begins in New York

The historic first criminal trial of a former president began Monday with the start of jury selection. Donald Trump is on trial on charges of falsifying business records to disguise a hush money payment to a porn star to unlawfully influence the 2016 presidential election. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to hide the payment.

What's happening: Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the trial, began sifting through 500 potential jurors with a goal of finding 12 to serve with six alternates. Jury selection could take two weeks and the trial could last six to eight weeks. The size of the jury pool was quickly reduced on Monday as potential jurors said they couldn't judge the case fairly or had other conflicts. Hundreds more potential jurors remain to be questioned. 👉 Everything that happened in the courtroom.

All eyes on Israel after Iran strike

Amid global concerns that the Middle East could be careening toward a wider war, Israel's War Cabinet was meeting Monday as the nation weighs a response to Iran's missile and drone blitz.

What's happening now? Cabinet members huddled Sunday and were united in backing some form of retaliation for the Saturday strike − the first time Iran targeted Israel directly from its own territory − but were divided on the timing and scale of the next steps. No decision has been announced, but with all eyes toward Israel – and world leaders urging restraint – the country indicated Monday that a definitive response was still on the table. 👉 Here's what we know now.

Boston Marathon: Men's first-timer, defending women's champ dominate

The 128th running of the Boston Marathon kicked off Monday morning with participants making the long journey from Hopkinton, Massachusetts, to the finish line on Boylston Street in Boston. In the elite men's group, Ethiopian Sisay Lemma denied Evans Chebet, 35, his third straight victory. The Kenyan would have been only the fifth man in the race's more than 125-year history to win in three straight years. Kenyan Hellen Obiri defended her title from an elite women's field that race organizers described as "historically fast." 💨 Highlights from the race.

Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the Professional Men's Division at the 128th Boston Marathon on April 15, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts.

'Rust' movie set armorer sentenced to prison

After being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter last month in the 2021 shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Monday.

How we got here: Though Alec Baldwin, 66, pulled the trigger, a jury found Gutierrez-Reed had erroneously loaded a live round into a revolver he was using on the Santa Fe, New Mexico, movie set. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer addressed phone calls Gutierrez-Reed made from jail, citing comments she made to family and friends as evidence she had failed to take accountability. 🔎 A closer look at what happened in court.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, left, the former armorer at the Alec Baldwin movie "Rust," attends her sentencing hearing at the First Judicial District Courthouse in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on April 15, 2024.

