How historic tobacco and gaming compacts were signed in 1992, despite some opposition

Oklahoma Gov. David Walters hands out pens and shakes hands with tribal leaders following the June 8, 1992, signing of a compact with Cherokee Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller, Chickasaw Gov. Bill Anoatubby and Choctaw Chief Hollis Roberts.

On June 8, 1992, Gov. David Walters signed a tobacco compact with leaders from the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw tribes. In lieu of state taxes on tobacco products sold in smoke shops, the tribes would pay fees to the state.

Before the compacts, the tribes had not been paying any taxes from the sale of tobacco products at smoke shops. This change, which would go into effect on Jan. 1, 1993, would mean tribes that had a compact with the state would pay an in-lieu-of tax fee equal to 25% of the normal state tax on cigarette and tobacco product sales, whereas tribes without agreements would pay an in-lieu-of tax fee of 75% of the usual tax.

Walters handed out pens and shook hands after the signing of the agreement. He was joined by Cherokee Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller, Chickasaw Gov. Bill Anoatubby and Choctaw Chief Hollis Roberts in the Blue Room at the state Capitol.

On June 9, 1992, Capitol bureau reporter John Greiner's Page 1 story told of the historic first tobacco compact agreements between the state of Oklahoma and some of the state's Native American tribes.

A similar agreement had been signed the previous week with the Seminole Nation.

Walters spoke of the historic agreements after the June 8 signing:

"This agreement is in the best long-term interests of the tribes and the state. In reaching this accord, we honor their sovereignty, and they demonstrate their good faith by investing in Oklahoma."

The compacts were not without disagreement. At the signing ceremony, at least a couple of people attending spoke out against the compacts, arguing with both Roberts and Mankiller.

"This is a historic moment for us," Roberts said. "No one has to follow us … our sovereignty is not damaged."

Mankiller said the agreement was a "great step forward."

On July 10, 1992, Gov. David Walters signs a compact with the Citizen Band Potawatomi tribe for the operation of Class lll gaming.

The next month, Walters and the Citizen Band Potawatomi tribe made history again by signing a compact for the tribe's operation of Class lll gaming. It was the first gaming compact agreement between the state and an Oklahoma tribe.

Capitol bureau reporter Paul English wrote: "Gov. David Walters agreed Friday to allow video lottery gaming on Citizen Band Potawatomi tribal lands, and said the state of Oklahoma may soon want to operate some gambling activities itself statewide."

